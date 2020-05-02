|
Edward F. Styborski, 76, of Palm Springs, Calif., passed away peacefully, on April 27th. Ed was born on November 12, 1943, in Cambridge Springs, Pa., to Frank and Lillian (Archaki) Styborski.
Ed served in the United States Marines. After completing his military service, Ed received both his undergraduate and Master's degrees from Edinboro University. He worked at the university for many years, where he served as an administrator to the campus' computer department, and was responsible for bringing fiber optics to the campus. Ed was fortunate enough to be able to retire early at the age of 57. Ed spent his retirement in Palm Springs, Calif. where he enjoyed spending time with his partner and his many close friends.
Ed will best be known for his generous and thoughtful nature. He never missed a birthday, anniversary, or any opportunity to send a card, gift, or even the occasional oddity. Ed donated to numerous charities, and was always willing to extend a hand to someone in need. Ed also served as the family archivist, diligently reconstructing family trees and documenting all of the family lore.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lillian.
He is survived by his two sons, Jeffrey (Danielle), and Matthew (Elizabeth), and four grandchildren, Lincoln, Jillian, Morgan, and Levi, with another, Austin, arriving any day. He is also survived by numerous cousins, and many dear friends and acquaintances.
A celebration of Ed's life will be held at a later date to be determined. He will be interred in a private ceremony at the Cambridge Springs Cemetery. In honor of Ed's memory, donations can be made to the or to the PA Department of Military Veterans (Soldiers and Sailors).
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 2, 2020