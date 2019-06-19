Home

Slomski Funeral Home
2101 Ash Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 454-2613
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Edward G. Desin


1930 - 2019
Edward G. Desin Obituary
Edward G. Desin, 88, a resident of the PA Soldiers' & Sailors' Home, passed away there on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was born in North East, on July 9, 1930, son of the late Edward and Rosamund Maytum Desin. He was a resident of North East for most of his life. The PA Soldiers' & Sailors' Home was his residence for the last three years.

He served in the U.S. Army during both the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

"Uncle Buck" loved dogs and cats and collecting old artifacts.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Gertrude Martin and Betty Bish.

He is survived by his bother David Desin of Erie and Florida, two sisters Joan Greider of Hampton Va. and Jackie Forbes of Angola, N.Y., and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Soldiers' & Sailors' Home Chapel on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the times of services there at 11 a.m. with full military honors to follow and with burial in the Soldiers' & Sailors' Home Cemetery,

Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials in Edward's name may be made to UPMC Hamot Home Healthcare Hospice, 1700 Suite 224, Erie, PA 16501.

The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Please send condolences to www.slomskifuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 19, 2019
