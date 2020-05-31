Edward G. Kruse, age 84, of Fairview, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at UPMC Hamot.
He was born in Fairview, Pa., on July 28, 1935, a son of the late Edward H. and Elsie Kreider Kruse.
Edward graduated from Fairview High School in 1953. He worked as a Dairy Farmer since he was 18 years old on his family farm in Fairview.
Edward was a member of and led hymns of the faith at Fairview Bible Church and taught Sunday School and was Sunday School Superintendent at Weis Library United Methodist Church.
He was a member of the Barber Shop Quartet and enjoyed hunting, camping and bowling. Ed always had a way of teaching people. If you were willing to learn he was willing to teach.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol L. Brooks and four siblings, Paul Kruse, Eleanor Rood, Charlotte Davis and Roger Kruse.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gretchen Gerbracht Kruse, four children, Ed Kruse and his wife Sally of Fairview, Betsy Dworek and her husband Chris of Mercer, Pa., Terry Williams and her husband Art of Fairview and Dennis Carner also of Fairview and a son-in-law, Richard Brooks. He is further survived by eight grandchildren, E.J., Kyle, Neil, Derek, Natasha, Seth, Quincy, and Lane, two great-grandchildren, Pearl and Tommy, and many nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19 regulations, private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard.
Memorials may be made to Fairview Bible Church, 6100 Avonia Road, Fairview, PA 16415, or to W.L.D. Ranch, 7351 Woolsey Rd., Girard, PA 16417.
Published in Erie Times-News on May 31, 2020.