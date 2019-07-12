Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 455-2349
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward G. Lee


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward G. Lee Obituary
Edward G. Lee, age 66, of Spartansburg, Pa., died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Titusville Hospital, following a courageous fight with cancer.

He was born January 21, 1953, in Erie, and was a 1971 graduate of Strong Vincent High School. He later graduated from Triangle Tech and spent his entire career in the plastics industry. He most recently worked as a Process Engineer with Erie Plastics.

Ed was known by several nicknames such as Fast Eddie and Rob. He was a member of the westside "Erie Bay Rats." He thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors, whether it would be fishing, hunting, riding four wheelers and motorcycles. He could also be found cruising around in his "Swamp Fox" boat enjoying a cold one. He was known for his cooking and grilling skills, and avidly followed the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. He played a vital role in his children's lives as a coach for Wrestling, Track & Field, and Football. He supported them at all their competitions, and he made his presence known.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray Carlson and Barbara Critchfield Carlson, along with his siblings, Becky and Jeff Carlson. He was also the brother of Debbie Carlson, and Matt Carlson and his wife Caralee, all of Erie.

Edward is survived by his wife, Jane Andrews Lee, his children, Clayton Lee and his wife Miriam of Jacksonville, Fla., Laura Jones and her husband Jared of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Ehrin Lee and his girlfriend Delaney Froebel of Erie, Pa. He was the proud grandfather of Grayson Jones and Cooper Coleman.

Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at which time Funeral Services will be held. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now