Edward G. Lee, age 66, of Spartansburg, Pa., died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Titusville Hospital, following a courageous fight with cancer.
He was born January 21, 1953, in Erie, and was a 1971 graduate of Strong Vincent High School. He later graduated from Triangle Tech and spent his entire career in the plastics industry. He most recently worked as a Process Engineer with Erie Plastics.
Ed was known by several nicknames such as Fast Eddie and Rob. He was a member of the westside "Erie Bay Rats." He thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors, whether it would be fishing, hunting, riding four wheelers and motorcycles. He could also be found cruising around in his "Swamp Fox" boat enjoying a cold one. He was known for his cooking and grilling skills, and avidly followed the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. He played a vital role in his children's lives as a coach for Wrestling, Track & Field, and Football. He supported them at all their competitions, and he made his presence known.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray Carlson and Barbara Critchfield Carlson, along with his siblings, Becky and Jeff Carlson. He was also the brother of Debbie Carlson, and Matt Carlson and his wife Caralee, all of Erie.
Edward is survived by his wife, Jane Andrews Lee, his children, Clayton Lee and his wife Miriam of Jacksonville, Fla., Laura Jones and her husband Jared of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Ehrin Lee and his girlfriend Delaney Froebel of Erie, Pa. He was the proud grandfather of Grayson Jones and Cooper Coleman.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at which time Funeral Services will be held. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 12, 2019