Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
Edward H. Schenker


1944 - 2019
Edward H. Schenker Obituary
Edward H. Schenker, age 74, of McKean, Pa., passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Western Reserve Health Care Center.

He was born on December 28, 1944, in Erie, a son of the late Henry and Clara M. Schenker.

Ed served in the United States Army.

He later was employed at Lords Manufacturing and GE for more than 30 years as a machinist.

Ed was a proud member of the Legion #773 Color guard, Moose # 66 and VFW #470.

In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn in 2017, his brothers, Rick and John Schenker and his sister, Donna Rigdon.

Ed is survived by his daughter, Gail Smith and her husband Dan of Waterford, three brothers, Tom Schenker and his wife Judy, Bob Schenker and his wife Carolyn and Jim Schenker and his wife Jean, a brother-in-law, Marc Riley, and a grandson, Allan Smith.

Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Friday, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a service there on Saturday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Soldiers' and Sailors' Home, 560 E. 3rd St., Erie, PA 16507.

Send condolences to www.burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 19, 2019
