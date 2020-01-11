|
Dr. Edward J. Bajorek, age 94, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Ed was well-known in Erie as a long-term surgeon at St. Vincent Hospital and resided in Erie for over 60 years.
He was passed in this life by his loving wife, Theresa (Peck) Bajorek, his parents, and brother Matthew Bajorek.
Ed was born in Titusville, Pa., on April 13, 1925, to Peter and Alexandria Bajorek.
In his early years Ed worked in his father's grocery and butcher shop until his graduation from high school in 1943. He then faithfully served the U.S. during World War II on the surgical staff of the 123rd Evacuation Hospital in France and Germany in 1945. The 123rd Evac is often attributed to be the first "MASH" unit as it closely followed the front lines during battles near the end of WWII. Following the war, he attended Gannon College and later graduated from medical school from the University of St. Louis. He then joined the medical staff at St. Vincent's as a surgeon, where he remained for over 40 years. During many of these years, he served in the emergency room on the trauma unit.
Ed was a member of St. George's Catholic Church and enjoyed attending Mass there. He also enjoyed frequent walks through Presque Isle and loved the people of Erie, Pa.
Ed is survived by nephews Dr. Stephen Bajorek of Boyds, Md., Andrew Bajorek of Stoutland, Mo., Ann Guy of Pittsburgh, Pa., Martha Moon of Stoutland Mo., and Anna Marie Ager of Erie, Pa., along with numerous cousins and grandnephews and grandnieces.
Friends may call on Sunday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and are invited to a service there on Monday at 9:15 a.m., followed by the Funeral Mass at St. George Church at 10 a.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Gannon University to be used for educational scholarships in memory of Edward J. Bajorek.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 11, 2020