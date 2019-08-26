|
Edward J. Gallagher, age 82, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August, 23, 2019. He was born on April 29, 1937 in Lebanon, Pa., the oldest of eight children to the late Edward J. and Joyce (Sadazahn) Gallagher.
In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Gallagher; a sister, Debbie Gallagher, and a sister-in-law, Carol Gallagher.
Edward is a graduate of Millersville State College where he received a B.S. degree in Social Studies and later received a Masters in Education at the secondary level from Penn State University. His professional career as an educator started as a Social Studies teacher at Octarara High School in Atglen, Pa.
He later moved to Erie and in 1972 began as a Professor of Education at Mercyhurst College until his retirement in 2001. He was a Fulbright Scholar having studied Japanese culture at Sophea University in Tokyo and studied Egyptian culture at Ain Shams University in Cairo. During his tenure at Mercyhurst, he was President of the College Senate and an adviser to the PA State Student Education Association. In 1990, Edward was recognized by Sears, Roebuck & Co. for resourcefulness and leadership as a private college educator and because of that, Mercyhurst College presented Ed with their first "Teaching Excellence Award".
Ed is survived by his wife of 51 years, Esther (DiTullio) Gallagher; four sisters, Brenda Gallagher of Lebanon, Pa.; Sharon Gallagher of Warrenton, Va.; Jane Westley (Harvey) of Oxford, Miss.; and Lisa Gallagher (Randall Pirtle) of Chandler, Ariz.; a brother, William Gallagher of Mesa, Ariz., and an aunt Doris Yost of Seminole, Fla. He is also survived by a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Dolores and Jim Garvey of Erie, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St. on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., and are invited to attend Prayer Services there Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Peter Cathedral. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mercy Center for Women, 1039 E. 27th St., Erie, PA 16504 or Emmaus Ministries, 345 E. 9th St., Erie, PA 16503.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 26, 2019