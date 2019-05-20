|
|
Edward J. Gresh, 87, formerly of Lake City, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at UPMC Hamot.
He was born March 17, 1932 in Erie, a son of the late Joseph and Mary (Arendas) Gresh.
Ed attended the Rice Avenue Union High School in Girard. Prior to graduation, he enlisted in the US Army during the Korean War. He served overseas in Germany with the 112th Infantry, 28th Division and received the Army Occupation Medal (Germany). Upon his honorable discharge from the military, he returned home and began working for Mor-Lite in Lake City. He later went to work at PHB Diecast in Fairview where he eventually retired from.He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Girard and the Girard American Legion Post #494. Ed enjoyed fishing when he was young, listening to polka music, his dogs, spending time with his family and enjoyed playing the lottery from time to time.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six sisters, Anna Baskit, Mary Legnasky, Margaret Artello, Betty Jaglowski, Katherine Erickson, Dorothy Klobusnik; and three brothers, John, Joseph and Frank Gresh.
He will be greatly missed by his family, which include his wife, Marie (Talso) Gresh, whom he married October 26, 1957 in Girard, also by two daughters, Diane C. Rand (Tad Bowen), Constance M. McDonald (Allen); a son, Edward J. Gresh II and his fiance' (Jeannie Dibble); grandchildren, Clayton Rand (Tara), Kyle Rand, Casey Rand (Kristen), Shayla Brown, Brielle Brown, Allison Ward (James), Jason E. Gresh (Mackenzie); six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home, Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard, and are invited to services there on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in the Girard Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the hometown defenders, 309 Main St. East, Girard, PA 16417. To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 20, 2019