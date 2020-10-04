1/1
Edward J. Laird Sr.
1940 - 2020
Edward J. Laird Sr., age 80, of Erie, passed away on October 2, 2020, at his residence surrounded by family.

He was born in Erie, Pa., on March 3, 1940, to the late Wilson Frances and Lillian Laird.

Edward served in the USAF from 1958 until 1962. He worked at Uniflow Manufacturing as an assembler for 48 years. He enjoyed fishing and hunting since being a young child. Family time was very important to him.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Barbara Warner and his nephew Wilson Laird.

Survivors include his wife Norma, his son Edward (Miae) Laird, of Erie, and three daughters Laura (Morgan) Bossart, of Erie, Susan (Virgil) Tharp, of Waterford, Pa., and Cindy (Robert) Rugar of Arcade, N.Y. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, sister Carol (Chuck) Reinsel, brother-in-law George Warner, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at Erie County Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements are by Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services Inc.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Erie VA Medical Center, 135 East 38th Street, Erie, PA 16504. Send condolences at www.BurtonFuneralHomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 4, 2020.
