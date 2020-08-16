Edward was born to Eternal Life in Wisconsin, on May 26, 2020, at age 80 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edward Laskowski and Helen (nee Wieczorek) of Erie, Pa.
He is survived by his loving wife Donna (nee Abahaze). He is the dear father of Dana (Steve) Stokelbusch, Lynn (Mykl) Novak, Jill (Tony) Farina, and Megan (Paul) Kelley, grandfather of Elizabeth, Amanda, and Garrett Stokelbusch, Isabella and Vinnie Farina, and Zoe and Luke Kelley, and brother of Antoinette (Edward) Zamorski and Dr. Daniel (Dalila) Laskowski. He is also survived by many relatives and friends.
Ed proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was an active member of St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church for over 45 years, holding various positions on the parish council and finance committee, a member of the Holy Name Society and parish choir. His dedication to the Knights of Columbus made him a founding member of council #6646 during which he became a fourth degree knight and Grand Knight.
Our family is grateful to the doctors, nurses and support staff at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center (Milwaukee), especially within the transplant clinic, for the loving and compassionate care that was given to him. The blessing of a successful double lung transplant, almost fourteen years ago, allowed him to meet all his grandchildren, celebrate his 45th, 50th and 55th wedding anniversaries, enjoy 13 more birthdays, return to the golf course, as well as walk to support organ donation. For those wishing to honor his memory, donations can be made to https://www.classy.org/give/208615/#!/donation/checkout
in his name.
Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 8661 N. 76th Pl., Milwaukee, WI 53223, from 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Catherine Cemetery, Milwaukee, Wis.
.