1/
Edward J. Laskowski
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward was born to Eternal Life in Wisconsin, on May 26, 2020, at age 80 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents Edward Laskowski and Helen (nee Wieczorek) of Erie, Pa.

He is survived by his loving wife Donna (nee Abahaze). He is the dear father of Dana (Steve) Stokelbusch, Lynn (Mykl) Novak, Jill (Tony) Farina, and Megan (Paul) Kelley, grandfather of Elizabeth, Amanda, and Garrett Stokelbusch, Isabella and Vinnie Farina, and Zoe and Luke Kelley, and brother of Antoinette (Edward) Zamorski and Dr. Daniel (Dalila) Laskowski. He is also survived by many relatives and friends.

Ed proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was an active member of St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church for over 45 years, holding various positions on the parish council and finance committee, a member of the Holy Name Society and parish choir. His dedication to the Knights of Columbus made him a founding member of council #6646 during which he became a fourth degree knight and Grand Knight.

Our family is grateful to the doctors, nurses and support staff at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center (Milwaukee), especially within the transplant clinic, for the loving and compassionate care that was given to him. The blessing of a successful double lung transplant, almost fourteen years ago, allowed him to meet all his grandchildren, celebrate his 45th, 50th and 55th wedding anniversaries, enjoy 13 more birthdays, return to the golf course, as well as walk to support organ donation. For those wishing to honor his memory, donations can be made to https://www.classy.org/give/208615/#!/donation/checkout in his name.

Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 8661 N. 76th Pl., Milwaukee, WI 53223, from 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Catherine Cemetery, Milwaukee, Wis.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Church
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zwaska Funeral Home - Milwaukee
4900 W. Bradley Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-5330
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zwaska Funeral Home - Milwaukee

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 8, 2020
Tiger.
Thats what you called me.
It always made me smile and laugh.
I dont know why you called me that, but I liked it.
A friendly, caring, helpful neighbor.
Always there for my family.
That is what I will always remember of you.
Thank you for that.
Rest easy Mr. Laskowski.
You will be missed.
Ryan Daby
Friend
June 18, 2020
God bless all of you.
These times are never easy and then with all that is going on even harder. Continuing to pray for your strength today and in the days to come.
Becky Carroll
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved