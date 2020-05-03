Home

Edward J. Lorence


1929 - 2020
Edward J. Lorence Obituary
Edward J. Lorence, 90, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, beloved husband and father, passed into God's care on April 26, 2020.

Edward was born on November 11, 1929, in Cleveland, Ohio.

He resided in Erie, Pennsylvania until 1975, when he moved to Florida. Edward served in the U.S. Air Force and was a veteran of the Korean War. He retired from the Federal Aviation Administration, having worked at the Erie, Pennsylvania, Buffalo, New York, Key West, Florida, and Miami, Florida airports.

Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Treasure Coast Hospice.

Edward was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Joan W. Lorence; his brother, James C. Lorence; and his sister, Virginia (Lorence) Flagella.

Survivors include his children, Glenna R. (Thomas) Humphries of Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Suzanne (Mark) Cieslinski of Port St. Lucie, and Christopher E. Lorence of Vero Beach; five grandchildren, Michael C. (Emma) Humphries of Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Sarah K. Cieslinski of Port Saint Lucie, Nicholas T. Lorence of Port Saint Lucie, Daniel M. Cieslinski of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, and Corey C. Lorence of Lexington, South Carolina; and two great-grandchildren, June Ruth Humphries and Julia Joan Humphries, both of Saint Simons Island, Georgia.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date in Erie, Pennsylvania, where he will be interred beside his devoted wife.

Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Tribute Center, 2041 SW Bayshore Blvd., Port Saint Lucie, Florida. An on-line guestbook may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 3, 2020
