Edward J. Slivinski, age 96, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Ball Pavilion.
He was born in Instanter, Pa. on December 21, 1923 to the late Walter and Camilla (Halicki) Slivinski.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Alba M. (Dadi) Slivinski, four sisters, Sophia Kotoski, Gertrude Slivinski, Wanda Slivinski and Sister Mary Augustine (birth name Blanche Slivinski), and six brothers, Victor Slivinski, William Slivinski, Adam Slivinski, Walter Slivinski, Leon Slivinski and John Slivinski.
Ed will be lovingly remembered by his son, Peter T. Slivinski (Michele), daughter Anna Marie Flanagan (James) and granddaughters, Mariah Flanagan and Maggie Flanagan, all of Erie.
Ed was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was a St. Hedwig Church usher, attending daily Mass. He was also a year-round fisherman, going down to the foot of East Avenue with his buddies. He also loved gardening. Ed was a self-taught TV and radio repairman, working at D'Angelo TV and Brookhauser TV, and went on many house calls, while maintaining a home-based repair shop. At the age of 82, he started drawing and sketching, giving many gems away and taking requests for ten years. He loved tinkering around to repair any gadget or to "see how it worked". Lifelong arthritis did not hold him back from this intricate work.
To his compassionate and loving family at Ball Pavilion, his last seven years plus was the best care his family could ask for. We want to express, as Dad would say many times a day, a heartfelt "Thank You". Always a gentleman, dedicated to God and the Blessed Mother, he was thoughtful, patient, and kind hearted. "Oh boy oh boy oh boy" we will truly all miss you and your uplifting spirit. A special thank you to UPMC Family Hospice during his last several weeks.
Due to covid-19 guidelines, services will be private. However, family and friends may attend the funeral Mass virtually via Facebook Live on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/Edward-J-Garr-Funeral-Home-Inc-100130284712299.
Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Ball Pavilion, 5416 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511, checks noted in "Memory of Ed Slivinski" or send through the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St. Erie, PA 16503. Condolences to the family may be made at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 19, 2020.