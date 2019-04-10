|
Edward J. Winarski, 86, of Woodland Park, N.J., formerly of Clifton, passed away at home, on Monday, April 8, 2019. He was born in Erie, Pa., on March 3, 1933, a son of the late Frank and Helen (Merta) Winarski.
Ed resided in the Clifton area for much of his life. Ed was a veteran of the Korean Conflict and was a member of the Army Corps of Engineers. Before his retirement, Ed was employed as a District Sales Manager for Eriez Manufacturing Company.
Ed was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and he was a devoted parishioner of St. Cassian Church. He enjoyed tennis and skiing and spending time with his family, and he was an avid Yankees fan. His sparkling smile and effervescent personality brightened the lives of all who knew him.
Ed was predeceased by sisters Virgina Krivonak, Frances Belczyk, Helen Woznicki and Josephine Nowak and by his brothers Frank Winarski, John Winarski and Donald Winarski.
Ed is survived by his wife Betty Winarski, of Woodland Park, his daughter Julie Jack and her husband Jason and granddaughters Caroline, Allison, Katie and Emily of Darien, Conn., his sister Joan Kuhl of Erie, Pa., and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting will be held on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home and 10:00 a.m. at St. Cassian Church, 187 Bellevue Avenue, Montclair. Entombment will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery Mausoleum, Upper Montclair. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Alzheimer's New Jersey www.alznj.org" target="_blank">(www.alznj.org), 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, Suite 203, Roseland, NJ 07068, or to the Veterans of Foreign Wars www.vfw.org" target="_blank">(www.vfw.org), Processing Center, P.O. Box 8958, Topeka, KS 66608-8958.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 10, 2019