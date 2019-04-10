Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Winarski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. Winarski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward J. Winarski Obituary
Edward J. Winarski, 86, of Woodland Park, N.J., formerly of Clifton, passed away at home, on Monday, April 8, 2019. He was born in Erie, Pa., on March 3, 1933, a son of the late Frank and Helen (Merta) Winarski.

Ed resided in the Clifton area for much of his life. Ed was a veteran of the Korean Conflict and was a member of the Army Corps of Engineers. Before his retirement, Ed was employed as a District Sales Manager for Eriez Manufacturing Company.

Ed was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and he was a devoted parishioner of St. Cassian Church. He enjoyed tennis and skiing and spending time with his family, and he was an avid Yankees fan. His sparkling smile and effervescent personality brightened the lives of all who knew him.

Ed was predeceased by sisters Virgina Krivonak, Frances Belczyk, Helen Woznicki and Josephine Nowak and by his brothers Frank Winarski, John Winarski and Donald Winarski.

Ed is survived by his wife Betty Winarski, of Woodland Park, his daughter Julie Jack and her husband Jason and granddaughters Caroline, Allison, Katie and Emily of Darien, Conn., his sister Joan Kuhl of Erie, Pa., and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting will be held on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home and 10:00 a.m. at St. Cassian Church, 187 Bellevue Avenue, Montclair. Entombment will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery Mausoleum, Upper Montclair. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Alzheimer's New Jersey www.alznj.org" target="_blank">(www.alznj.org), 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, Suite 203, Roseland, NJ 07068, or to the Veterans of Foreign Wars www.vfw.org" target="_blank">(www.vfw.org), Processing Center, P.O. Box 8958, Topeka, KS 66608-8958.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now