Edward James Bishop, age 20, of Erie, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was born in Erie on March 8, 1999, the son of Mark Bishop, Sr. and Wendy Firster.
Eddie was a graduate of Danville High School and worked at Remedy Staffing and Rum Runners, where he was a hard worker. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and was well loved by everyone.
Eddie is survived by his father, Mark Bishop, Sr. (fiancée, Dee Gorton); his mother, Wendy Firster (fiancé, Willie Dixon); his maternal grandmother, Kathy Firster; nine siblings, Sheri Cason, Jermaine Moyer, Ryan Conway, Tiffany Richards, and Patricia, Mark Jr., Rena, Markisha and Mariah Bishop; his fiancée, Justice Rana; and several step-siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, John Firster; paternal grandparents, Robert and Nebraska Bishop; and three uncles, Eddie Bishop, Sr., and Jimmy and Lee Spain.
Friends may call at the House of Prayer Missionary Baptist Church, 21st and Holland, on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at noon, conducted by Pastor Michael Coles. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 18, 2019