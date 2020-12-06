It is with heavy hearts that the remaining family of Edward Jares, announces his death on December 1, 2020 of complications due to Covid 19.
Ed, or Uncle Ed, or Steady Eddy as known by his co-workers, was a dear, wonderful man. Never married, he lived with his sister, Sally Pomorski, (Martin) and her family. He was like a brother, a friend, a confidante to her children, Pam Chrzanowski (John), Larry Pomorski (Camille), Patricia Benison (Frank) and David Pomorski (deceased).
His parents, Leo Jaroszewski and Anjellka Gulczynski, died young. Ed was the baby of the family, born October 16, 1932. He had four older brothers and four sisters, all of whom are now holding him in their arms in the Kingdom of our God.
Brothers Henry, John, Leo, Ben and Joseph Jares and sisters, Jenny Eskut, Irene Rogers, Dorothy Akin and Sally all had large families and provided Eddy with lots of nephews and nieces to love and cherish. Wherever he was, there was always lots of laughter! Nobody had a laugh like Uncle Ed!! And we all loved him unconditionally.
He attended Wayne Elementary and graduated from East High. A lifelong member of St Ann's Catholic Church, his faith was his guiding light. He enjoyed his duties as an Usher of the church for many years.
Ed joined the Army, like all his brothers before him and served our country during the Korean War. It was his good fortune to be assigned to the mess tent to the officers as their personal cook. This began his passion for cooking and fine dining.
On returning, he worked at Larks, (later Clarks) in downtown Erie, before beginning his career at the Holiday Inn. He was dedicated and enjoyed the comradery of the staff and the excitement of the banquets. He was always willing to take on the extra shift, and to help out on Holidays. Steady Eddy retired from the Holiday Inn after 30 years!
Uncle Ed, in his sweet, gentle way, taught us the importance of being well dressed, having good manners and keeping family first. He lit up a room and was always ready with a big, warm hug for all. He was a renaissance man; he liked taking taxis, reading good books, shopping at Taggarts, and enjoying a fine repast with friends and family.
He spent his last years at the PA Soldiers' and Sailors' Home where he stole the heart of many a staff member.
He left his family with countless wonderful memories, and even better, his recipe for clam chowder, hands down the best!
Friends are invited to viewing on Monday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows / St. Ann Church 921 East Avenue, Erie, PA 16503, followed by the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. His final resting place will be under the trees at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery, not far from his sister Sally, husband Martin and nephew David. The family will host a celebration of life at a later date. The Kloecker-Razanauskas Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com
