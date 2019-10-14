|
|
Edward Jerome Griffith, age 57, passed away peacefully, on Friday, October 11, 2019, at his favorite place on earth, Angel's Rest camp. He was born on November 25, 1961, in New Castle, Pa., to Frances Elaine (Beiswinger) and Paul Jerome Griffith, who have preceded him in death.
As a teenager, Ed moved to Erie, and has since enjoyed time spent at camps in Clarion and Clarendon, Pa.
Ed had a very big heart and a smile that was even bigger. He had a strong passion for helping others and was an avid volunteer throughout the community. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching Penn State Football and spending time with his friends and family. His chocolate mint cookies won first prize at the Crawford County Fair in 2017, and were often given as gifts to friends.
Ed is survived by his life partner Debbie Kwitowski and his four "Griffith Girls" daughters Breanna Adams (Robert), Vanessa, Lauren and Andrea Griffith. He is also survived by his brother James Griffith (Sue), and sisters Sandy Robison (Charlie) and Paula Scala. He cherished his role as Uncle Eddie to several nieces and nephews, and as "Big Ed" to friends from all over.
He was preceded in death by sisters Laureli Schafer and Barbara Seh, niece Kelly Griffith, nephew Nicholas Griffith and his best friend Thomas "TJ" Scheffner.
Friends may call on Tuesday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Highmark Caring Place or the Erie Free Store. Ed volunteered much of his time with these two organizations.
In his memory, live by his mottos of "squeaky wheels get the oil," "small things matter," and "keep fighting the good fight."
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 14, 2019