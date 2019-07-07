|
Edward John Cass, Jr., 51, of Union City, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 as the results of a drowning accident.
He was born in Corry on September 9, 1967, a son of Edward J. and Nancy J. Kent Cass, Sr. who survive him.
Eddie was a mechanic and had worked in the area for many years with different companies. He enjoyed fishing and hot rod cars.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Bradley Lynn Cass.
Besides his parents, Eddie is survived by a son, Edward John Bradley Cass of Phillipsville, a brother, Eric Cass and his wife Jody of Union City, and a sister, Paula Cass of Erie. He is further survived by eight nieces and nephews.
At the family's request, there will be no public calling hours. The C. S. Warthman Funeral Home, Inc., 69 N. Main Street, Union City, Pa. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 7, 2019