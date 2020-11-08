Edward "Butch" L. Amore, age 71, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born on March 27, 1948, in Olean, N.Y., a son of the late Edward J. and Elizabeth Gleason Amore.
Ed graduated from Allegany High School in 1967 and went on to serve in the United States Navy on the U.S.S. Independence. While in the Navy, Ed married his wife JoAnn and would later move to Erie after his service. Ed worked for 25 years at GeoSource, Inc., retiring in 2008. He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and the CYS Club. Ed was a volunteer and past president of the Belle Valley Fire Department. He was an avid fisherman and coached soccer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kay Conner, and his granddaughter, Josephine Mineo, in infancy.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, JoAnn Galati Amore; his son, Edward J. Amore; his three daughters, Kelly L. Amore, Lisa M. Greenman (John), and Kathleen M. Mineo; his grandchildren, Giovanni Hellmann, Kristopher and Asher Mineo; his three sisters, Linda McDonald (Robert), Eva Grandusky (David), and Luann Hensel (Jeff); and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are private. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Belle Valley Fire Department - 1514 Norcross Rd., Erie, PA 16510.
.