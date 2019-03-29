|
Edward L. Tomczak Jr. age 71, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family. Born in Erie on December 16, 1947, he was the son of the late Edward L. and Jean (Wojnakowski) Tomczak.
Edward served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked at General Electric for 38 years retiring in development testing. Ed was a member of Our Lady of Peace Church. He was active with Asbury Seniors and especially enjoyed the trips with Maxine. He was a member of the S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, being outdoors, and reading. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and his dogs.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Josephine "JoAnn" A. (Caito) Tomczak; a daughter, Kimberly A. McMahon her husband Brian of Buffalo, N.Y.; a son, Jason E. Tomczak of Girard; two grandchildren, Owen McMahon and Zoe Tomczak; a sister, Nancy Oelfke and her husband Doug of Conroe, Texas; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Dave Wood of Valrico, Fla.; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends may call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street at Greengarden Blvd. on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Services will be held there on Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Edward's family would like to extend their gratitude to the doctors and staff at Family Hospice for the excellent care provided. We would especially like to thank Tom, Christina, Galina, Kathleen, and Katie.
Memorials may be made to Family Hospice, 1700 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16501 or Regional Cancer Center, 2500 West 12th Street, Erie, PA 16505. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneral homes.com.
