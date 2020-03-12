|
February 19, 1937 – March 8, 2020
Edward L. Waite, age 83, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, March 8th, following an extended illness at C.W. Bill Young Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Bay Pines, Fla.
Born on February 19, 1937, in Mercer, Pa., he was the son of the late Walter and Dorothy (Empfield) Waite.
Ed and his wife resided in Erie, Pa., and spent winters at their Florida home in Sarasota, Fla. His lifelong love of aviation led him to obtain his private pilot license. He also enjoyed golf, boating, and traveling. However, his greatest love of all was family and his time spent with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, and pappi who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
Edward is survived by his loving wife, Jean Ann (Mitchell), of 61 years; his son, Gary (Heather) Waite; and his daughter, Lori (Michael) Pennock, all of Waterford, Pa.; one brother, Gerald Waite; four sisters, Sarah Morgan, Ruth Mann, Thelma Walker, and Janet Ramsey; three brothers-in-law, James (Susan) Mitchell, Robert (Meloney) Mitchell, and William (Tamara) Mitchell; eight grandchildren, Shawn (Victoria) Waite, Ashley (Randy) Chapman, Scott (Sarah) Waite, Craig (Amy) Chapman, Stephen (Ashley) Waite, Bradley Waite, Ryan Waite, and Andrew (Kerry) Pennock; and twelve great-grandchildren, Logan, Landon, Ella, Ethan, Preslee, Kaylee, Morgan, Madison, Wyatt, Waylon, Trey, and Natalae.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, John, Richard, Ronald, Robert, and Donald; and two sisters, Dorothy and Grace.
Arrangements are being handled by Florida Direct of St. Petersburg, Fla. A celebration of life will be held in Pennsylvania at a later date.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 12, 2020