Edward L. Wisniewski
Edward L. Wisniewski of Clovis, Calif., passed away November 3, 2020. Ed was born on November 7, 1947, to the late Genevieve and Leonard Wisniewski.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Eileen, sons, Eddie (Sarah), and Tommy (partner Linda), three grandchildren Gavin, James, and Gemma, brothers Ronald (Janice), Richard (Sue Ann), and Kenneth (Lori), sister Karen Praetzel (Daron) and FURever sidekick Abbey.

Ed was a graduate of Cathedral Prep (1965), and Gannon College (1970) with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. While at Gannon, he participated in the Pershing Rifles.

Ed applied his ME degree in the field of Refrigeration. His career began with Frick Company (Waynesboro, Pa.). He then went to Air Techniques (New Hyde Park, N.Y.). as Senior Compressor Engineer. His next endeavor took him to Fresno, Calif., where he became Chief Engineer/Plant Manager with Freedom Line Air Systems. Lastly, Ed complimented his career as Product Engineer with the Refrigeration Department of Vendo.

Ed loved his family unconditionally and his sons were truly his pride and joy! He coached their baseball and basketball teams, wouldn't miss attending their sporting events and was always their #1 fan!

He was very proud of his Polish heritage, enjoyed polka music and listened faithfully to the Sunday polka shows.

Fond memories with a tribute video and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitehurstsullivan.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home
1525 East Saginaw
Fresno, CA 937044435
5592274048
Memories & Condolences
November 23, 2020
Ed was a great friend from Erie and he will be truly missed by everyone; Rest in peace.
thomas jargiello
Friend
November 23, 2020
We were introduced to Ed and Eileen by the McCarty's. Just wanted you to know how sorry we are for your loss. I enjoyed visiting with Eileen on occasions. As we ease into the new year I will be looking forward to chatting with you again. Please know we are sending prayers your way. Blessings to you, Eileen, and your family---Linda & Jim Blocker
November 17, 2020
So glad he was able to come to the Holy Trinity reunion a few years ago. All the classmates enjoyed seeing him.
Gloria Rzodkiewicz Fuller
Classmate
