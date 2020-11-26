Edward L. Wisniewski of Clovis, Calif., passed away November 3, 2020. Ed was born on November 7, 1947, to the late Genevieve and Leonard Wisniewski.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Eileen, sons, Eddie (Sarah), and Tommy (partner Linda), three grandchildren Gavin, James, and Gemma, brothers Ronald (Janice), Richard (Sue Ann), and Kenneth (Lori), sister Karen Praetzel (Daron) and FURever sidekick Abbey.
Ed was a graduate of Cathedral Prep (1965), and Gannon College (1970) with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. While at Gannon, he participated in the Pershing Rifles.
Ed applied his ME degree in the field of Refrigeration. His career began with Frick Company (Waynesboro, Pa.). He then went to Air Techniques (New Hyde Park, N.Y.). as Senior Compressor Engineer. His next endeavor took him to Fresno, Calif., where he became Chief Engineer/Plant Manager with Freedom Line Air Systems. Lastly, Ed complimented his career as Product Engineer with the Refrigeration Department of Vendo.
Ed loved his family unconditionally and his sons were truly his pride and joy! He coached their baseball and basketball teams, wouldn't miss attending their sporting events and was always their #1 fan!
He was very proud of his Polish heritage, enjoyed polka music and listened faithfully to the Sunday polka shows.
