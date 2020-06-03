Edward Lewis Brown, 83, of Lake City, passed away at his residence, on Monday, June 1, 2020. Ed was born in Union City, on February 2, 1937, the son of Orvis Brown and Marguerite Fields Brown.
He married Pauline Kerr on May 17, 1969, and she preceded him in death on June 20, 2014.
Ed worked for Waste Management as a driver for over 20 years. Ed was a dedicated hard worker who took pleasure in helping others and making people laugh.
Survivors include son, Paul Brown of Lake City; daughter, Tina Watkins, of Erie; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Van Matre Funeral Home in Cambridge Springs.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 3, 2020.