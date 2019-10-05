|
Edward M. Lupher, age 75, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Cranberry Place Nursing Home in Cranberry, Pa.
He was born in Brookville, Pa. on April 23, 1944, a son of the late Watson A. and Margaret Birchall Lupher.
Ed graduated from Strong Vincent High School. After serving in the United States Air Force, he attended Gannon University. Upon his retirement from the service, he was employed at General Electric. Ed was a member of Lakewood United Methodist Church and the American Legion Post in Millcreek. He enjoyed fishing, sketching, painting and card games—especially pinochle.
In addition to his parents, Ed was predeceased by his sister, Amelia "Amy' Lingenfelter in 2016; his first wife, Robin White; and his second wife, Debbie Lupher.
Ed is survived by his daughters, Samantha Lupher of Girard and her brother, Josh Burmeister; and Megan Ondreajcak of Erie; and four grandchildren, Morgan and Julia Lawrence, William Ondreajcak and Emma Gray. He is further survived by his brothers, William A. (Maryalyce) Lupher of Michigan, and Watson (Peggy) Lupher of Jeanette, Pa.
Friends may call at the Burton West Lake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street, at Powell Avenue, tomorrow, Sunday, October 6th from 1 p.m. until the time of sharing at 4 p.m.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorials may be made to Orphan Angels, 5439 W. Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16505, or Asbury Woods, 4105 Asbury Rd., Erie, PA 16506.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 5, 2019