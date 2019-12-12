|
Attorney Edward Orton, age 85, of North East, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Parkside North East. He was born on April 4, 1934, in North East, the son of the late Mark E. and Lola (Strong) Orton.
Edward graduated North East High School, Dickinson College, and Dickinson School of Law, where he obtained his Doctor of Jurisprudence. Edward always wanted to be his own boss. He established Orton's Law Firm where he was registered to practice in both Pennsylvania and New York. Throughout his professional career, Edward obtained several business partners and legal associates, which later became judges at federal, state, and county benches. He enjoyed business adventures including restoring the Palace Hotel, a historical hotel in North East. Edward also loved spending time with his family, traveling, and creating stained glass. His kind and gentle nature will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Martha Orton and Jeannette Bloss.
Edward is survived by his wife of 56 years, Alice (Miller) Orton, whom he married on March 12, 1963; children, Kristen ( Richard) Turiczek of Medina, Ohio, Kira Newara (Vincent) of North East, and Kirk Orton of Ridgway, Pa.; a sister, Joanna Meehl of North East; grandchildren, Jules, Blane, Jocelynne, Isabelle, and Leah; and a great-grandson, Maverick.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Saturday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Private interment will be held at North East Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the North East Community Foundation, P.O. Box 327, North East, PA 16428.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 12, 2019