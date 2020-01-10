|
Edward P. Hughes, 88, of Seminole, passed away January 7, 2020. He was born September 25, 1931, to the late Edward F. and Mary Ellen (Lee) Hughes, in Erie, Pa.
He married Mary Ann Smith in 1953.
Edward served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict, earning a Letter of Commendation and also the Purple Heart. He served as a Commissioner in Lawrence Park Township, Pa. for six years. Edward worked in the printing industry before retiring to Florida.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents, infant son, Patrick Michael, and siblings, William Hughes, Mary Lee Niederriter, and Margaret Joanne Kress.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann Hughes, children, Tim (Cindy) Hughes, Edward (Mary Ellen) Hughes, Mary Lee Hughes, Karl Hughes, and Katie (Frank) Sciriha, grandchildren, John, Caileigh, Sean, Rachel, Jacob, Colton, Celeste, Mercedes, and Grace, and great-granddaughter, Madilyn. He is also survived by siblings, Patrick Hughes and Ann Catherine Munch and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church followed by inurnment in Bay Pines National Cemetery.
