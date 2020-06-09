Edward P. Sayban, age 80, of Lawrence Park, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2020. He was born in Union City, Pa., on December 18, 1939, son of the late John and Juliana Sayban.
Ed was a graduate of Wattsburg High School and then served in the U.S. Army as a Ranger with the 212 Mobile Artillery based in Germany. He worked in many manager positions with Ridge U Rak for 40 years, prior to his retirement. Ed was a 30 year member of the Lawrence Park Golf Club and was a very accomplished golfer and bowler. He was a big sports buff.
Ed is survived by two sons, Scott Sayban (Melissa) and Chad Sayban (Cherie); three siblings, Ethel Huzar, Betty Barstow, and Jerry Sayban; dear friends, Crystal and Pat Murzynski, and Brenda and Dick Kightlinger; seven grandchildren; one great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Dianne Sayban; five siblings, Tom, Donald and John Sayban, Helen Horvath and Marian Perkins; and his brothers-in-law, Larry, Rex and Chuck Robinson.
Due to national guidelines concerning Covid-19, a private interment will be held at Maplewood Cemetery in Hatch Hollow. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 9, 2020.