|
|
Edward P. Wittmann, Esq., 79, passed away on October 11, 2019. The son of the late Charles and Audrey (MacDonald) Wittmann, Ed was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, on February 26, 1940.
Ed was a graduate of Cathedral Prep, Dartmouth College, and Georgetown University Law Center. During the summers of high school and college, he was employed by his father and grandfather as a coal bin worker and charcoal salesman at Wittmann-Pfeffer Coal Company at 12th and Peach Street in Erie. He also had wonderful times at the family cottage on Fairplain Road.
Early in his career, Ed was a part-time Legal Aid attorney and a part-time professor of business law at Erie Business Center. He also served three years as a leading attorney and officer for the state bar discipline board and was a past member of the Erie County Board of Directors of the Bar Association, where he served as the secretary.
Ed was a lifelong member of the Erie County, Pennsylvania, and American Bar Associations. He had a 50-year career as a local trial attorney and was a lifetime member of the Pennsylvania Trial Lawyers Association. He was also a lifetime member of the lawyers' Wednesday luncheon group.
Ed was a member of the Lake Shore Country Club, the Erie Maennerchor Club, the Aviator's Club, the Erie Club, and the Erie Yacht Club.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 47 years, Karen; his daughter, Anne Stauff (Joe) of Connecticut; son, Eric (Gwynne) of Connecticut; and two grandchildren, J.R. and Maeve Stauff. Ed will also be fondly remembered by his brother, Dr. Charles Wittmann (Jane); and brother-in-law, Dr. Jim Jensen (Anita); as well as his nephews and their families.
