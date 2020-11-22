Edward Pond Miller, age 90, died Monday, November 16, at UPMC-Hamot Hospital. He was born December 10, 1929, in the same hospital, the son of Earl and Dorothea Miller.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Earl Miller, Jr. and his sister Dolores Coleman.
Ed's first jobs were in several of Erie's movie theaters, including the Warner. He served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict as a Staff Sergeant with the 3498th Maintenance Squad at Chunute AFB, Ill.. After his discharge, he worked for 20 years at Erie Technological Products where he attained the position of Head of Materials Management. In 1970, he left to establish his own business, EPM Corporation, successfully focused in the field of product identification. It is presently headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., under the leadership of his son.
In retirement, Ed volunteered for ten years at the Erie County Library. He also enjoyed woodworking, reading, spending time at Presque Isle, and rooting faithfully for his Cleveland Browns. Watching his team achieve a 6-3 record this season was a special and well-earned joy.
Surviving family include his son Marc Miller, Sr. (Debby) of Phoenix, daughter Tammie Renz (Mike Komar) of Ft. Myers, Fla., grandchildren, Rachel Miller (Scott Coll) and Marc Miller, Jr., Phoenix, Sara Miller (James Woods), Los Angeles, Calif., Suzy Vogel (Jake Knisley), Pt. Orange, Fla., Thomas Renz, Jr. (Christina), Tampa, Fla., great-grandchildren, Luka and Finn Knisley and Dottie Grace and Ollie Coll. He is further survived by his companion of more than 25 years and fiancée, Marilyn Redenius with whom he lived and her family for whom he was a cherished "bonus" father/grandfather. There are also nieces, nephews, and cousins who were very special to him.
Service and burial will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, 2607 Buffalo Rd.
