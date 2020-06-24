Edward R. Czulewicz, 85, of Erie, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on September 12, 1934, in Erie, Pa., son of the late Edward A. and Stella (Mikowski) Czulewicz.
Edward served 21 years as a firefighter for the Erie Fire Department, rising to the rank of Deputy Chief. After retiring from the Erie Fire Department, he was employed as an auditor with the Auditor General's office for the State of Pennsylvania. He was a member of Saint Stanislaus Church where he served as a lector, the Times Old Newsies, Erie Maennerchor Club, and Holy Trinity Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Virginia A. (Plavcan) Czulewicz, to whom he was married for 50 years; and sister, Rita DeLuca.
He is survived by six daughters, Janet A. York and her husband, Rick, Sharon M. Czulewicz and her husband, Tim, Christine L. Armstrong and her husband, Kim, Patricia R. Wilson and her husband, Michael, and Carol A. Wagner and her husband, James, all of Erie, and Kathleen M. Suizzo and her husband, Anthony of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; two sons, Edward J. Czulewicz and his wife, Patricia and Thaddeus R. Czulewicz, both of Erie; sister, Cecelia Rutkowski; brother, Lawrence Czulewicz (wife, Patty) of Maryville, Tenn.; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.
Our dad had a deep faith in God and a loving, charitable heart; if you knew him, you were probably on his prayer list. It took him an hour to say his morning prayers because he included and prayed for everyone he loved. He loved his church and he loved saying the Rosary. Even after his morning prayers, he would walk on his treadmill where he had another handful of prayer cards that he would say. His faith and his family were most important to him, and we will be grateful forever for the way he devoted his life to us.
Our dad loved sports and was a lifetime Detroit Tigers fan. If you stopped over to visit him, there was always a baseball, football, or basketball game on TV. He loved playing pinochle with his friends at the club, going to the casino, and buying Pennsylvania lottery scratch-off tickets. All of his children and grandchildren got to know the employees of Gary's Variety or Kelly's Korner as he often sent us there to buy his scratch-off tickets.
The Czulewicz family would like to extend a special "thank you" to our dad's caregivers, Shamika, Crystal and Kiki of Grace Avail at Home and the nurses of LECOM VNA Hospice. We often said that Shamika, Crystal and Kiki were angels sent from God for the loving and compassionate care that they provided to our dad. We are eternally grateful.
Friends are invited to attend a funeral mass at Holy Trinity Church, 2220 Reed Street, on Thursday at 10:00 a.m., with attendance limited to 1/3 capacity of the church, with social distancing and masks required.
Burial will be in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th Street.
Memorial contribution may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 516 E. 13th St., Erie, PA 16503, or Cleveland Clinic Breast Center, 9500 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44195.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 24, 2020.