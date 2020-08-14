Edward R. Hazlett Jr., 80 years of age, formerly of Erie, Pennsylvania, passed away in Lady Lake, Florida, on Monday, August 10th, 2020, with his family by his side.
Ed was born on May 13th, 1940, in Greensburg, Pa., and is survived by his wife of 55 years Priscilla Hazlett (Murray), two sons Jeffrey Hazlett (Nemia) and Philip Hazlett, a daughter Susan Skolnik (Brian), five grandchildren Cody, Kaitlyn and Emily Rubinosky, Jennifer and Edrick Hazlett, two sisters Grace Kalinowski and Dorothy Schoullis, a brother James Croushore, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ed served in the Marines and worked as a Millwright at Kaiser Aluminum. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Arrangements are entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, Florida.
