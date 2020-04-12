|
|
Edward Robert Tynecki, age 98, of Erie, passed away on April 5, 2020, at St. Mary's Home of Erie. He was born in Erie, on October 11, 1921, son of the late Joseph and Monica Czubrynski Tynecki.
Ed "Tiny" was a 1938 graduate of East High School. He worked for and retired from American Sterilizer in 1984 after 40 years of service, and was one of the founding fathers of Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church. Edward and his wife also volunteered for many years at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center in Erie.
From the time he was a teenager, Ed was always one to never complain that life was too hard to handle, rather, he accepted every challenge with compassion and the notion to put others before himself. He spent two summers as a young man working with the CCC to restore a Civil War Battle Ground, where the Battle of the Wilderness was fought in Culpepper, Virginia, in order to properly provide food and funds for his family back home in Erie. Just a few years later he went on to enlist in the Army, and fought as a part of the Third Army in the Engineering Corp of World War II. This included fighting in D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge. He returned home and fell in love with an Irish girl who would become his wife for a loving seventy-two years. He was surrounded with an amazing group of friends that enjoyed golfing, socializing, and maybe a beer or two. He also worked hard to raise two children and put them through college. In his later days, he became a grandfather to six, and a great-grandfather to two. Most importantly, he continued to always put his wife first. In their final years together, Ed worked hard to care for her in the home they had built their lives in together. Ed was known for his incredibly kind heart. He was always quick to laugh through any situation, and always loved with the utmost emotion. Although he will be missed, we find comfort knowing he is watching over us the way he has led us through his life, with a smile on his face.
In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Pakulski; and his brothers, Raymond and Joe Tynecki, Jr.
He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Patricia Clement Tynecki; his children, Denise Brooks and Edward R. "Bob" Tynecki, Jr., both of Colorado; a favorite niece, Toni Oldach; grandchildren, Carolyn Valter, Heather Jones, Russell Brooks, Katherine Brooks, Megan Tynecki and Grace Tynecki; and great-grandchildren Matthew Edward Valter and Clara Valter. He is further survived by many nephews and nieces.
A Memorial Mass and service to celebrate Edward's life will be held in June, with urn burial and full Military Honors at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Arrangements will be announced at a later date by Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St., Erie.
Memorials may be made in Edward's name to the Tom Ridge Environmental Center, 301 Peninsula Drive, Erie, PA 16505.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2020