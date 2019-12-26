|
Edward S. "Buzz" Bednarowicz, age 83, of Erie, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. He was born in Erie, on May 12, 1936, a son of the late John and Stella (Loszewski) Bednarowicz.
Ed was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He worked as an electrician at Lord Corporation and Erie Bolt.
Ed enjoyed racquetball, fishing and hunting. He was a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates fan. Ed also loved watching his grandchildren play sports.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by eight siblings: Lilian Zaczyk, Ann Hudacky, Sophie Hudacky, Jennie Bednarowicz, Helen Orlowski, Frances Trojanowski, John Bednarowicz, and Michael Bednar.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Rosaline M. (Bernardini) Bednarowicz; his four children, Natalie Rotunda, Michael Bednarowicz, wife Terry, Matthew Bednarowicz, wife Helen, and Carolyn Dobson, husband Ed; seven grandchildren, Lauren Rictor, Alexis Rotunda, Michael Bednarowicz, Zachary Bednarowicz, Kayla Bednarowicz, Damien Dobson, and Hunter Dobson; and two great-grandchildren, Mason Duffin and Konnor Rictor.
Friends may call on Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd. Services will be held there on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at Blessed Sacrament Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Msgr. Connelly Educational Endowment Fund, c/o Blessed Sacrament School, 2510 Greengarden Blvd., Erie, PA 16502.
