Edward S. Matulevich passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, after a long battle with dementia.
A resident of The Villages, Florida, Ed was born in Erie, Pa., on April 11, 1932, where he lived most of his life.
He was the husband of Alice May, who survives him.
Ed served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After returning to Erie, he pursued an Electrical Engineering degree from Gannon University, going to school evenings, and working at General Electric. Ed was awarded many patents for his design work on locomotive braking systems during a career at G.E. that lasted over 35 years. Ed's work took him all over the world to assist in the installation of those systems.
An avid golfer, Ed played in many leagues both in Erie and at The Villages. Ed served as past President of The Villages' Erie Club. He was a lifelong frustrated Dodger fan but never gave up hope. In Erie, Ed had season tickets for Gannon basketball, which helped pass the long winters. Faith played an important and guiding role in Ed's life. He was a lector and on parish council at St. James R.C. Church.
Ed will be greatly missed by his three daughters, Lori (Jim Kempf), Carol (Bill Alonso), and Mari (David Johnson), as well as Natalie San Pietro and Joe San Pietro. He was blessed with five grandchildren and one great-grandchild, all of whom made him immensely proud. Also surviving are his brother, Bob Matulevich (Maria Mapoy) and sister, Margie Wienczkowski.
Ed's first wife, Helen Kala and grandson, Joe Kempf preceded him in death, as well as his brother, Anthony Matulevich.
Relatives and friends will be received at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road, on Friday, February 28th from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m., and are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. James R.C. Church on Saturday, February 29th at 11:00 a.m. Private interment will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 23, 2020