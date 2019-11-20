|
Edward T. Bianchi, 92, of Fairview, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at his daughter's home following a brief illness.
He was born April 12, 1927 in Erie, a son of the late Peter and Linda (DeDionisio) Bianchi.
Ed attended Academy High School in Erie worked at the family business, Whites Modern Market on Buffalo Road. He also worked as a Security Guard at General Electric and Erie Malleable Iron. Later he was employed at Smith Meter and the Erie County Courthouse as a Security Guard. He had been employed at the Erie School District in the Custodial Department and most recently worked for 25 years at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Erie as a Custodian.
Ed's passion throughout his life had been as a Volunteer Firefighter. He had been active with Lake Shore Volunteer Fire Department for 47 years and then became an Honorary Member in later years. There he was a Firefighter, Assistant Fire Chief and Fire Police Captain. Ed was known to never sit still, in addition to volunteering he was always busy and enjoyed playing bingo.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Sally J. (Steele) Bianchi, whom he married July 5, 1969 in Fairview; two sons in law, Martin McMahon, and Leonard DeMello; brothers, Anthony, Peter, Robert and Raymond Bianchi.
He will be greatly missed by his family, which include Brenda DeMello, Rita Rice (Rick T.), Colleen Longstreet (Marc) and Lisa Catalfu (David); a son, Robert Sirak (Maryann); a sister, Gloria Bianchi; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Ed's family would like to send a special thanks to UPMC Hospice, especially Tom, Toni, Veronica, Danielle and Christina.
Friends may call on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard and are invited to attend the Funeral Service there on Saturday at 10 a.m. with Deacon Dorothy Konyha officiating.
Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lake Shore Volunteer Fire Department, 5310 W. Lake Rd #2869, Erie, PA 16505
