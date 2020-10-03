Edward T. McCormick was a true, loyal, and cantankerous friend to most who knew him. Ed passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at his residence, at the age of 71. He was born in Erie, on May 24, 1949, a son of the late John T. and Ellen "Nellie" (Nolan) McCormick.
Ed graduated from Cathedral Preparatory School in 1967 and Parsons College in 1971. He was the owner and operator of Antlers Pub from 1971 to 1980 until he joined the family business, the Erie Beer Company where he worked until his retirement. Ed was active in the Erie City Recreational Fast Pitch Softball league for decades. He was a player, a coach and a proud sponsor of the league. His teams won many championships, and he was inducted into the Erie Sports Hall of Fame and the Pennsylvania Softball Hall of Fame.
He is survived by his brothers, Michael A. McCormick, wife Susan, and J. Philip McCormick, wife Eileen, nieces and nephews, John P. McCormick, Jr., wife Ann, Michael A. McCormick, III, wife Rebecca, Kevin G. McCormick, wife Sara, Douglas G. McCormick, Emily M. Hutchinson, husband Nick, Andrew G. McCormick, Maureen M. Solt, husband Josh, Paula B. McCormick, Elizabeth M. Rajakovich, husband Daniel, and Laura S. McCormick, fifteen great-nieces and great-nephews and numerous cousins, extended family and countless friends.
Friends are invited to call on Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. A funeral mass will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Cathedral, 230 West 10th Street. Burial will be private in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Cathedral Preparatory School, 225 W. 9th Street, Erie, Pennsylvania 16501.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.