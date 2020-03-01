|
Edward T. Stumpo, "Sasquatch", also known by his family as Sonny, age 70, of Erie, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Erie on September 14, 1949, a son of the late Edward J. and Geraldine M. Rogers Stumpo.
Ed graduated from Academy High School in 1968. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Ed worked as a cab driver for the Erie Yellow Cab for 18 years and later as an AAA dispatcher. He was a member of Holy Rosary Church. Ed enjoyed motorcycles and listening to music.
Survivors include his daughter, Gina M. Negron and her husband Angel, of Newark, Ohio; his son, Vincent E. Stumpo, of Erie; his sisters, Betty L. Stumpo, of Tamaqua, Pa., and Ann Davis and her husband Rick, of Virginia; four grandchildren, Jaret Negron, Halena, Dominic, and Bella Stumpo, his former wife, Cathy Stumpo, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements were handled by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Erie VA Medical Center - ATTN: Voluntary Office (135) - 135 East 38th Street Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 1, 2020