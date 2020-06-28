Edward V. Bartoszek, 90, of Bonita Springs, Fla., passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at North Collier Hospital.
Formerly of Erie, Pa., he began wintering in Bonita Springs over 30 years ago, making it his permanent home in 2008.
Ed was born October 26, 1929, in Erie, Pa., the son of the late Walter and Mary Ann (Bukowska) Bartoszek.
He attended Gannon University before his career with the American Sterilizer Company, known today as STERIS. Mr. Bartoszek retired as a supervisor after 42 years at the age of 62. Ed was an amateur oil painter, avid golfer who also enjoyed fishing and playing softball. In Erie, he was a scout master at Our Lady of Peace Parish where he also started the softball team for the grade school.
Survivors include the love of his life and wife of 69 years, Veronica (Pohl) Bartoszek; loving sons, Edward Bernard Bartoszek of Parker, Colo., and Michael Joseph (Renea) Bartoszek of Bardstown, Ky.; son-in-law, Frank Pingiczer of Chico, Calif.; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Katherine Pingiczer on December 22, 2019; and siblings, Helen Konopka, Dorothy Yusz, Irene Lane and Ted Bartoszek.
Do to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, family owned and operated since 1978.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Formerly of Erie, Pa., he began wintering in Bonita Springs over 30 years ago, making it his permanent home in 2008.
Ed was born October 26, 1929, in Erie, Pa., the son of the late Walter and Mary Ann (Bukowska) Bartoszek.
He attended Gannon University before his career with the American Sterilizer Company, known today as STERIS. Mr. Bartoszek retired as a supervisor after 42 years at the age of 62. Ed was an amateur oil painter, avid golfer who also enjoyed fishing and playing softball. In Erie, he was a scout master at Our Lady of Peace Parish where he also started the softball team for the grade school.
Survivors include the love of his life and wife of 69 years, Veronica (Pohl) Bartoszek; loving sons, Edward Bernard Bartoszek of Parker, Colo., and Michael Joseph (Renea) Bartoszek of Bardstown, Ky.; son-in-law, Frank Pingiczer of Chico, Calif.; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Katherine Pingiczer on December 22, 2019; and siblings, Helen Konopka, Dorothy Yusz, Irene Lane and Ted Bartoszek.
Do to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, family owned and operated since 1978.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 28, 2020.