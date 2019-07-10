|
|
Devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather
Edward W. Plyler, 89, of Erie, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. He was born April 5, 1930, a son of the late William and Viola Plyler.
He worked as a milkman for Sanida Dairy, an insurance agent, and retired from GE. He enjoyed bowling, golf, and Westerns. He was one of the nicest guys you'd ever meet and will be missed by many.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Shirley L. Plyler.
Survivors include one son, Dennis Plyler of Erie; two daughters, Barb Hofmann (Tom) of Erie and Chris Waterhouse (Dan) of Cambridge Springs; four grandchildren, Greg Hofmann (Tammy), Brian Plyler (Elizabeth), Trisha Waterhouse (Shawn), and Adam Waterhouse (Summer); three great-grandchildren, Nicole, Jace, and Vonn; and one brother, Ernest Plyler, and his family.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Friday from 12 noon until the time of services there at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Erie County Memorial Gardens.
