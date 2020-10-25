1/1
Edward W. Thomas
Edward W. Thomas, age 79, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was born in Warren, Pa., to Melvin and Lois Elaine (Williams) Thomas.

He married Rebecca Jean Hogue in 1968 in Pittsburgh, Pa. He has one son Bryan Valentine Thomas and his wife Abby and two grandsons, Owen Valentine and Drew Francis Thomas of McGraw, New York.

He was an Eagle Scout with Palms. Ed served in the U.S. Navy as an aircrewman in the Airborne Early Warning Squadron. He received his education at Elkins College in West Virginia and Pitt University. He was employed for many years as Director of MIS for Truck-Lite in Falconer, N.Y. Forced to retire early due to a back injury, he became a RSVP volunteer working at the Jamestown Audubon Society, responsible for the care and upkeep of "Liberty," a rescued bald eagle. He also was a driver for the DAV.

His hobbies included, swimming, golf, bowling, black powder hunting and home improvement projects. He was a master sky diver and instructor with over 110 jumps and a scuba diver with over 70 dives. He built ship models and radio-controlled airplanes as well as an ultralight aircraft and earned a private license for gliders.

He enjoyed travel with his wife and visited 48 states, various territories and over 27 countries, including China, Egypt, Jordan, Europe, United Kingdom, Bali, Thailand, the Mediterranean and most of the islands in the Caribbean as he explored the underwater world he loved so much.

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, assisted with arrangements.

Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 25, 2020.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
