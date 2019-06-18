|
Edward Willmont Gordon, 70, of Harborcreek, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, June 16th, 2019, at home.
He was born in Dunkirk, N.Y., the son of Howard H. and Eva Spisak Gordon.
Ed was a member of North East High School, Class of 1967, served in the U.S. Army, doing a tour in Vietnam, and worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 35 years. In his retirement, he enjoyed cruising with his 1940 Ford Coupe, listening to local live music, attending his grandchildren's sports activities, and watching the sunset with his beloved wife, Marcia.
In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Sweet Kennelly.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Marcia J. (Davison) Gordon, of Harborcreek; son, Edward (Kristin) Gordon of North East; and daughter, LeeAnne Gordon of Alexandria, VA.; five grandchildren, Abigail, Trinity, Kyla, Max, and Hadley; brothers, Howard A. (Linda), and David R. Gordon; and sister, Marsha (Charles) Malta; as well as numerous friends and family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Merle E. Wood Funeral Home, Inc., 845 East 38th Street, at Pine Avenue, within the Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory; visiting hours will be held on Wednesday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the .
