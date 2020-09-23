1/1
Edwin D. Finley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwin D. Finley, 95, formerly of Albion, Pa., passed away on September 18, 2020, at Keystone Villa at Douglassville. Born in Schuyler, Neb., he was the son of the late Fannie (Davis) Finley and Chase William Finley.

He was the widower of Phyllis R. (Fouhy) Finley.

Edwin worked as a chemical engineer for GE Lighting in Cleveland and Conneaut, Ohio. He spent his younger years and later years as a farmer. He was an U.S. Army-Air Force veteran of World War II. He was also a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Albion, Pa.

Surviving Edwin are two sons: William Finley, Robert Finley and two daughters: Beth Collman, and Susan Cassidy. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Matt, Katie, and Ben Collman, Chris, Sara, and Mike Finley, Dave, Jenn, and Liz Finley, James and Joseph Cassidy and nine great-grandchildren.

Edwin was predeceased by his son: David Finley

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Dengler Funeral Home, Birdsboro, is in charge of arrangements.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
610-582-2292
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dengler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved