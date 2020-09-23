Edwin D. Finley, 95, formerly of Albion, Pa., passed away on September 18, 2020, at Keystone Villa at Douglassville. Born in Schuyler, Neb., he was the son of the late Fannie (Davis) Finley and Chase William Finley.
He was the widower of Phyllis R. (Fouhy) Finley.
Edwin worked as a chemical engineer for GE Lighting in Cleveland and Conneaut, Ohio. He spent his younger years and later years as a farmer. He was an U.S. Army-Air Force veteran of World War II. He was also a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Albion, Pa.
Surviving Edwin are two sons: William Finley, Robert Finley and two daughters: Beth Collman, and Susan Cassidy. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Matt, Katie, and Ben Collman, Chris, Sara, and Mike Finley, Dave, Jenn, and Liz Finley, James and Joseph Cassidy and nine great-grandchildren.
Edwin was predeceased by his son: David Finley
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Dengler Funeral Home, Birdsboro, is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.