Edwin Edju Stankiewicz
1928 - 2020
Edwin "Edju" Stankiewicz, 92, peacefully passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. Edju was born in Erie, on January 27, 1928, son of the late Dominic and Mary Jaskiewicz Stankiewicz.

He served our country as a World War II veteran having served in the United States Navy.

Edwin worked as a machinist for 47 years. He was a lifelong Cleveland Browns and Indians fan. Ed was a Baptized publisher of Jehovah's Witnesses where he made many friends.

He enjoyed bowling and golfing for many years and he also enjoyed visiting his family all over the country.

Ed was caring, compassionate and he would help anyone in need, He loved joking, hugs and was all around the life of the party.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Mary Ann Kaminski Stankiewicz, brothers George, and Jerry and his sister Virginia Kierzek.

Survivors include his sons Jeffrey (Diana), Michael (Donna), and Stephen (Ingrid), daughter Patty Krickel (Michael), and his grandchildren Peyton, Gabriel, Sarah, Jennifer, Jeffrey and Tammy.

Due to the Pandemic, private visitation and services, with burial in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery, were held.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St., handled arrangements.

Please send condolences to www.slomskifuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Slomski Funeral Home
2101 Ash Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 454-2613
