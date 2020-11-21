1/1
Edwin George Stafford

Edwin George Stafford, age 77, resident of New Albany, Ohio (formerly Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania) went to be with his Lord and Savior, after his battle with COVID-19 on November 17, 2020. His loving family was by his side.

Edwin was born on June 15, 1943 on the family farm located on Skeltontown Road in Crawford County, Pa. He was the son of the late Veneiva G. Osborn Stafford and Gerald Lee "Bill" Stafford.

He is survived by one daughter, Patina Lynn Warinner and her husband John, of New Albany, Ohio. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Sydney Warinner and Jake Warinner; a sister, Joyce Merchant of Erie; two brothers, Harry Stafford of Cambridge Springs and Richard Stafford and his wife Nancy of Edinboro. Included are many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Edwin was preceded in death by his mother, Veneiva G. Osborn; father, Gerald Lee "Bill" Stafford; brother, Gerald M. Stafford; sisters Luella Olynik and Shirley Smith; wife Patricia Ann Stafford; and Lucille Stafford.

Edwin most recently worked for the Kroger Company in New Albany, Ohio, as a courtesy clerk, where he was admired by his co-workers and customers for his kind spirit and strong work ethic. Edwin also worked for many years at Turner's Mill in Cambridge Springs, Pa., Ames Department Store, Keystone Blind Association and Walmart in Edinboro, Pa., and with his personal recycling business. He enjoyed time spent with his daughter and her husband, his grandkids and his beloved cat, Issy. He looked forward to weekly conversations with his brothers and sisters, as well as attending family reunions when possible. Edwin always put others before himself, offering anything he had to give and more, supporting many charities over the years. He was a dear husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend to many. Edwin will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.

Visitation and funeral arrangements will be announced and held at a later date due to current group and travel restrictions.

Edwin's family would like to express sincere appreciation for the many thoughts and prayers received.

Donations can be made to the American Red Cross and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Edwin's name.

Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 21, 2020.
