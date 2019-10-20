|
|
Mr. Edwin J. Jakubowski, age 87, of Erie, passed away quietly, at home, with his family by his side, on Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was born in Erie, Pa., on February 23, 1932, a son of the late Joseph and Jean Janiak Jakubowski.
Mr. Jakubowski was a 1949 graduate of Erie Technical School. He was in the National Honor Society, inducted in his junior year. Ed served in the U.S. Army from 1950 until 1952, in the 1st Cavalry Division and with the 61st Field Artillery. He served in Korea and was serving on a convoy that got pulled over to the side of the road to allow a smaller convoy filled with several generals to go by. In that convoy was General Douglas MacArthur. Edwin asked General MacArthur, "When are we going to turn around and fight?" General MacArthur's answer was "Soon son, soon!" He attended Gannon College and earned a Bachelor's and Master's degree in education from the University of Pittsburgh. He began his career in 1961 as a machine shop instructor for the Erie City School District and later was the Assistant Director of Vocational Education for the Erie School District, retiring in 1989. Upon retirement, Edwin worked from 1990 until 1996 as a traveling professor for Indiana University of Pennsylvania, was a 2010 census worker and part time for Pro Golf. He was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church and served as a member of one of the first Eucharistic Ministry teams. He married the former Antoinette "Toni" Fabrizio Jakubowski, on June 11, 1955. They were married for 64 years. He was a longtime member of the Lawrence Park Golf Club, and during his life, he got three holes-in-one. Edwin was an assistant coach of his son's hockey team, the Erie Lions. He was also an assistant basketball coach at St. George Church. He also loved to travel and hunt for deer, duck and rabbits.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Matthew, brother, Leonard, brother-in-law, Joseph Kala, and sister-in-law, Carmela Jakubowski.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Denise Brackett, of Charleston, S.C., one granddaughter, Courtney Perschka, three great-grandchildren, Braydan and Hailey, and Ella Mae Bartlett, step-great-grandson, Ryan Bailey Perschka, sisters, Nancy Kala, of Erie and Barbara Silber (Robert), of Richardson, Texas, and William Jakubowski (JoAnn), of Bloomington, Ind., as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, and many friends.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 3-7p.m. at Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Rd., Erie, PA 16510, and are invited to services on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 1553 E. Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16510, with Father Raymond Hahn officiating. Burial will follow at Winter Green Gorge Cemetery, with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church or to the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Faith Life, Attn: Sue Berdis, both at the address above.
The family would like to thank Home Health Services for the excellent care provided and a special thanks to Denny, Danielle, Cristina, Casey, and a very, very special thanks to Father Raymond Hahn and Sue Berdis.
Please send condolences at www.burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 20, 2019