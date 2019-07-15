|
|
Edwin L. Wroblewski, age 86, of Clymer, N.Y., peacefully went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Corry Memorial Hospital. He was born on August 6, 1932 to the late Franciszek Peter and Helena Maria (Badowski) Wroblewski.
He graduated Wattsburg High School and was the owner and operator of the French Creek General Store.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna F. Burrows Wroblewski; a daughter, Patty Montgomery; a grandson, Craig Edwin Kinney; and eight siblings. Ed is survived by his daughters, Debbie Hain (Tom) of Erie, Kathy Kinney of Sherman, and Margaret Woodruff (David) of Ohio; grandchildren, Jason Hain (Missy), Jennifer Skinner (Andy), Nicole Emmerick (Brian), Adelle Lehman (Stephan), Christian Kinney, Joshua Woodruff (Sarah), Mary, Rachel, Emma, and Noah Woodruff; great-grandchildren, Tristin and Lauren Hain, Anna and Rhaelyn Skinner, Cole and Kyle Emmerick, Caiden Kinney, and Oliver Woodruff.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East on Tuesday from 2 p.m. till 6 p.m. and are invited to a Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Matthias Catholic Church in French Creek. Officiating the service is Fr. Mark Itua. Private interment will be held at St. Matthias Cemetery.
Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 15, 2019