Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
French Creek, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Wroblewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin L. Wroblewski


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin L. Wroblewski Obituary
Edwin L. Wroblewski, age 86, of Clymer, N.Y., peacefully went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Corry Memorial Hospital. He was born on August 6, 1932 to the late Franciszek Peter and Helena Maria (Badowski) Wroblewski.

He graduated Wattsburg High School and was the owner and operator of the French Creek General Store.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna F. Burrows Wroblewski; a daughter, Patty Montgomery; a grandson, Craig Edwin Kinney; and eight siblings. Ed is survived by his daughters, Debbie Hain (Tom) of Erie, Kathy Kinney of Sherman, and Margaret Woodruff (David) of Ohio; grandchildren, Jason Hain (Missy), Jennifer Skinner (Andy), Nicole Emmerick (Brian), Adelle Lehman (Stephan), Christian Kinney, Joshua Woodruff (Sarah), Mary, Rachel, Emma, and Noah Woodruff; great-grandchildren, Tristin and Lauren Hain, Anna and Rhaelyn Skinner, Cole and Kyle Emmerick, Caiden Kinney, and Oliver Woodruff.

Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East on Tuesday from 2 p.m. till 6 p.m. and are invited to a Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Matthias Catholic Church in French Creek. Officiating the service is Fr. Mark Itua. Private interment will be held at St. Matthias Cemetery.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now