Edwin M. Stitt


1957 - 2019
Edwin M. Stitt Obituary
Edwin M. Stitt, age 62, of North East died on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. He was born in Erie on July 27, 1957, the son of Mary F. (George) Stitt of North East and the late Edwin A. Stitt.

Ed graduated from North East High School in 1975 where he played the drums in the high school band. He had a passion for music and enjoyed being in the outdoors. He was preceded in death by his father, and a brother-in-law, Albert Ballew Jr.

He is survived by his mother, and his sister, Connie Ballew of North East; as well as a nephew, Jeffrey Ballew.

Private funeral arrangements at the convenience of the family are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East. Private interment will be held at North East Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Stairways Behavioral, 2185 W. 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 24, 2019
