Edwin Malaszek

The family of Edwin C. Malaszek, of Angola, N.Y., announces his peaceful passing on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Buffalo Hospice, at the age of 88 years.
He was the beloved husband of Mary Jane (predeceased); dearest father of four daughters: Diane (Dennis) Fisher, Mary (George Collins) Malaszek, Janice (Robert) Pagano, and Patricia Malaszek (predeceased). Edwin will be lovingly remembered by his ten grandchildren: Chandra Fisher, Melissa Jorgenson, Shannon Roman-Snellgrove, Bryan Antos, Christopher Lewis, Sean Lewis, Alexander Pagano, Michelle Lewis, Samantha Pagano and Emily Collins; his eight great-grandchildren: Charity, Nathan, Oscar, Madeleine, Duncan, Zoe, Poppy and Ella Jane; by his sister Irene States; brother Richard Malaszek; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by 13 brothers and sisters.
Services to be announced at a later date.
Donations may be made to the American Heart or Lung Association
.
