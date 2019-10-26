Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Mele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen C. (May) Mele


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen C. (May) Mele Obituary
Eileen C. (May) Mele, age 89, of Clifton, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She was born in Erie, on September 11, 1930, a daughter of the late Louis and Emma (Englert) May.

Eileen was an endearing mother who loved family traditions and her Catholic faith. She was very blessed to have lived a full and happy life, and in her later years she spent her time enjoying her children and their families. She loved her puzzles, shopping with her family and going to dinner. We will cherish our many memories with her and will miss her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 62 years, Raymond John Mele; her two brothers, Earl and John May; and her sister, Evelyn May.

Eileen is survived by her children, Ronald Mele, wife Nancy, Kathleen Waters, husband Gregg, Raymond Mele, wife Michele, Robert Mele, wife Lisa and Patricia Thompson, husband Sean; eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; as well as her sisters, Doris Beard, husband Herb Beard; and sister, Kathleen Edwards.

Friends are invited to call on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard. A service will be held there on Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. at St. George Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Capital Caring Hospice Team at IFMC, 2900 Telestar Court, Falls Church, VA 22042.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now