Eileen C. (May) Mele, age 89, of Clifton, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She was born in Erie, on September 11, 1930, a daughter of the late Louis and Emma (Englert) May.
Eileen was an endearing mother who loved family traditions and her Catholic faith. She was very blessed to have lived a full and happy life, and in her later years she spent her time enjoying her children and their families. She loved her puzzles, shopping with her family and going to dinner. We will cherish our many memories with her and will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 62 years, Raymond John Mele; her two brothers, Earl and John May; and her sister, Evelyn May.
Eileen is survived by her children, Ronald Mele, wife Nancy, Kathleen Waters, husband Gregg, Raymond Mele, wife Michele, Robert Mele, wife Lisa and Patricia Thompson, husband Sean; eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; as well as her sisters, Doris Beard, husband Herb Beard; and sister, Kathleen Edwards.
Friends are invited to call on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard. A service will be held there on Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. at St. George Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Capital Caring Hospice Team at IFMC, 2900 Telestar Court, Falls Church, VA 22042.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 26, 2019