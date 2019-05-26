|
Eileen Garner Sanfilippo passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday May 24, 2019.
Eileen was a longtime kindergarten teacher in the Warren and Fairview School Districts and will be fondly remembered by her many students and co-workers. Following her retirement from teaching, she worked for 27 years at Interstate Antiques where she enjoyed visiting with customers from around the world. Eileen was known for her beautiful flower gardens and beautiful home filled with unique items she collected.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Helen Garner; a sister, Sue Ellen; and husband, Tony. She is survived by her brothers, Stephen (Barbara) and Tim Garner. She will be sadly missed by her famiy and friends too numberous to names.
Abiding by Eilleen's wishes there will be no visitation or service. She didn't even want this obituary. As a tribute to Eileen's great love of animals donations may be made to any animal charity.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
