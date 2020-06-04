Eileen Miriam Donnell, age 95, of Waterford, Pa., died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at home, with her family. She was born on January 29, 1925, in Ashtabula, Ohio.
At the age of eight, Eileen was placed in the Ashtabula Home of the Friendless for Children with her sister Shirley. At the age of 18 she was taken in by Mary and Tex Hilbert as a caregiver for their children: Father John Hilbert, Sister Phyllis Hilbert, William Hilbert, and Midge Kleebs, but soon became a member of the family and remained close throughout her life. She often said that Mary and Tex were the mother and father she never had. It was at their home that she met and married her husband Arthur Donnell when she was 19. The two were married for 57 years until Arthur's death. They had two children, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Eileen spent her days as a homemaker and helping to raise her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Eileen enjoyed spending her time sewing, watching The Golden Girls, Gunsmoke, and The Andy Griffith Show, with her son and his girlfriend, Diane Davison, and spending time with her great-grandchildren. She was a long time member of the Erie Lioness Club, an avid bowler with a high game of 222, and a member at Asbury Methodist Church in Waterford.
Eileen is survived by her son Bill Donnell, granddaughter Kim Diehr, grandson-in-law Thomas Szelinski Jr., grandson Trevor Donnell, granddaughter Karen Beaty, granddaughter Tara Szelinski, granddaughter-in-law Deb Donnell, great-grandson Josh Diehr, great-granddaughter Cailyn Szelinski, great-grandson-in-law Shaun Cragle, great-granddaughter Mikayla Donnell, great-granddaughter Morgan Donnell, and extended family, including Denise, Lane, and Lily Burns.
She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Donnell, sister Shirley Strokes, brother Bob Bartlette, and daughter Virginia "Ginny" Morris.
The family will be holding a private funeral service at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford. Interment will be in Waterford Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 4, 2020.